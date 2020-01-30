|
|
|
Helliwell Anne Sheila, Irene and Jane would like
to thank all their relatives and friends and all who attended
Anne's funeral service.
So many kind thoughts and special memories contributed to
this celebration of her life.
Grateful thanks to all the staff
and volunteers at White Windows, past and present, for taking care
of Anne over the last 18 years.
Thank you to all for your kind donations and a special thanks to Melia Funeral Services and
Chris Berry who led the service.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 30, 2020