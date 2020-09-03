Home

Grant Annie On 25 August 2020 peacefully at home, Annie aged 92 years of Ovenden, Hx, beloved wife of the late Ian, dearly loved Mum of Iain, Vivian, Garry and Diane, dear mother in law to Gill, Marie and Carl, much loved Nannie to Amy, Lisa, Kristina, Sam, Emma, Liam, Georgie, Chloe-Beth and Lillie, loving great grandma to Sofia and Spencer, dear sister and aunt. Annie's funeral service will take place at Park Wood crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 16th September at 3pm, Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Overgate hospice c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet st, Halifax, HX1 5BP
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 3, 2020
