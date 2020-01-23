|
|
|
HORSFALL Annie Leontine Peacefully at Holly Bank Care Home on 12th January 2020 aged 86 years.
Annie, the daughter of the late James and Leontine, a former teacher of science at Elland Grammar School and Greenhead Grammar School Huddersfield, then for 20 years a Baptist Missionary in Zaire, teaching science at a secondary school in Kisangani.
Following her retirement she returned to live in West Vale until entering Holly Bank Care Home in March last year.
The funeral service to be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 6th February at 12.00 noon followed by a celebration of Annie's life at Upper Edge Baptist Church, Dewsbury Road, Rastrick at 1.30 pm. No flowers please by request. Donations in memory of Annie may be made to Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available at the service.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 23, 2020