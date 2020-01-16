Home

POWERED BY

Services
Emotions Funeral Service
North Lodge
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX39HR
01422 345472
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Casey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Casey

Notice Condolences

Anthony Casey Notice
Casey Anthony Peacefully on Monday
6th January 2020, Anthony
aged 72 years, passed away at Bridge House Care Home.
A loving partner of Lesley, and
family to Benjamin, Charlotte and granddaughter Olivia, a dear brother, uncle and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday 24th January 2020
at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, but donations may be
made in lieu to The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Services Tel 01422 345472
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -