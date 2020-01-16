|
|
|
Casey Anthony Peacefully on Monday
6th January 2020, Anthony
aged 72 years, passed away at Bridge House Care Home.
A loving partner of Lesley, and
family to Benjamin, Charlotte and granddaughter Olivia, a dear brother, uncle and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday 24th January 2020
at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, but donations may be
made in lieu to The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Services Tel 01422 345472
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020