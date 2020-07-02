|
|
|
Gartland Anthony On 29th June 2020 peacefully at his residence Tony aged 79 years
of Holywell Green, Halifax.
Beloved husband of the late Anne, loving husband of Sheila, much
loved dad of Kelly, Kim, Daniel and Deborah, dearly loved grandad of Isobel, Ethan, Abel, Esther,
Imogen, Jemima, Zahra, Niamh, Philippa and Cooper.
Due to the current circumstances a private family Requiem Mass
will be held at
St Patrick's Church Elland
on Monday 13th July 2020.
Family flowers only please but donations would be much appreciated to Overgate Hospice
c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, Providence Chapel, Huddersfield Rd, Elland,
HX5 9AH.
R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 2, 2020