The Co-operative Funeralcare Dunfermline
23 Dewar Street
Dunfermline, Fife KY12 8AD
01383 723556
Anthony Goubert

Goubert The family of The Late Anthony Goubert wish to convey their sincere thanks to all the relatives friends and neighbours for all the many expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and kindness during their recent sad loss. Thanks must also go to staff at Moorview, Ovenden where Anthony spent many happy years, also to all the staff at Clover House Care home and all the NHS staff and doctors on ward 5D at Calderdale Royal Hospital.
Thanks to Reverend Michelle Petch for her kind words and comforting service.
Thanks to the Co-operative Funeralcare, Brighouse for all their help and caring service.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 28, 2020
