Gregson Anthony
(Tony) On 7th January 2020 peacefully at home aged 77 years of The Gardens, Heath Road, Halifax. Devoted husband to Barbara, much loved father of Helen, Paul and Andrew, father in law to Carol and Liz,
loving grandfather of Jimmy, Isabel, William, Catherine and Martha and great grandfather of Alex and Vicky.
He will be received into
St Mary's RC Church, Gibbet Street at 7pm on Tuesday 21st January.
Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday 22nd January prior to interment at Stoney Royd Cemetery.
Will friends please meet at the church and accept
this the only intimation.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, for CREW
(Cardiac Rehabilitation through Exercise and Walking) or
Cancer Research UK.
R.I.P
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020