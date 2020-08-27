|
|
|
HELLIWELL Anthony (Tony) At home, on 21st August 2020, Tony, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Sheila, much loved dad of Rose and Andy, loving grandad of Courtney, Tyler, Alannah & Ryan, a dear father-in-law of Shane and the late Ruth, brother and uncle.
He will be very sadly missed.
His private funeral service will take place at 12.45pm on Monday
7th September at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Overgate Hospice via their website. All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 27, 2020