Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Helliwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Helliwell

Notice Condolences

Anthony Helliwell Notice
HELLIWELL Anthony (Tony) At home, on 21st August 2020, Tony, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Sheila, much loved dad of Rose and Andy, loving grandad of Courtney, Tyler, Alannah & Ryan, a dear father-in-law of Shane and the late Ruth, brother and uncle.
He will be very sadly missed.
His private funeral service will take place at 12.45pm on Monday
7th September at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Overgate Hospice via their website. All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -