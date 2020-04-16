|
|
|
Kershaw Anthony (Tony) Peacefully after a short illness,
at Calderdale Royal Hospital, on
8th April 2020, Tony, aged 68 years.
Dearly loved husband of Christine,
a cherished dad of Toni, Helen, and the late Garry, loving grandad of Eliot, Charlotte and George, a loving brother, and good friend to many.
A Memorial Service will be held
later on in the year.
Please await further details.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
Tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 16, 2020