Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Kershaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Kershaw

Notice Condolences

Anthony Kershaw Notice
Kershaw Anthony (Tony) Peacefully after a short illness,
at Calderdale Royal Hospital, on
8th April 2020, Tony, aged 68 years.
Dearly loved husband of Christine,
a cherished dad of Toni, Helen, and the late Garry, loving grandad of Eliot, Charlotte and George, a loving brother, and good friend to many.
A Memorial Service will be held
later on in the year.
Please await further details.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
Tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -