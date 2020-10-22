|
Mellor Anthony On 10th October 2020 at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Anthony, aged 85 years.
Much loved husband of Heather and the late Glenda, and deeply missed by his Son, James, Daughter-in-law Aline, and Grandson Walter. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will take place on Friday 30th October at St. Bartholomew's Church, Ripponden, followed by interment in the Church graveyard.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in memory of Anthony to Marie Curie
via their website.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 22, 2020