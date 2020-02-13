Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Parkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Parkin

Notice Condolences

Anthony Parkin Notice
Parkin Anthony (Tony) Anthony died suddenly on
6th February 2020, aged 79 years, beloved husband of the late Maureen, dearly loved dad of Andrew, Joanne and the late Nicholas, loving grandad to Danny, Liam, Trent, Lois, Oliver and Ella, much loved father in law to Gareth and Kerry and a friend to many. Tony's funeral service and
committal will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Monday 17th February at 3pm,
all who wish to attend are welcome. Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made in lieu to Myeloma UK to B.J. Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet st, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -