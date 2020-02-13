|
Parkin Anthony (Tony) Anthony died suddenly on
6th February 2020, aged 79 years, beloved husband of the late Maureen, dearly loved dad of Andrew, Joanne and the late Nicholas, loving grandad to Danny, Liam, Trent, Lois, Oliver and Ella, much loved father in law to Gareth and Kerry and a friend to many. Tony's funeral service and
committal will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Monday 17th February at 3pm,
all who wish to attend are welcome. Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made in lieu to Myeloma UK to B.J. Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet st, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 13, 2020