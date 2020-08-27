|
|
|
STUBBINGTON Anthony Michael On 20th August 2020 at
Overgate Hospice Elland.
Anthony, aged 80 years,
of Hipperholme. Beloved husband
of Josephine. The dearly loved father of Rosalind.
A dear Grandfather to Victoria.
Service at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday
2nd September 2020 at 3.45pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
Overgate Hospice, c/o Elland Funeral Services, Huddersfield Rd, Elland, HX5 9AH Tel: 01422 370222.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 27, 2020