|
|
|
WOOD Anthony (Tony) On 27th September 2020 at
Birch Park Care Home.
Tony aged 82 years, of Halifax. Beloved Husband of the late Dorothy. The dearly loved Father of Cheryl and the late Stephen,
was a loving Brother, Brother in law, Uncle and Friend.
Due to the current Covid -19 restrictions, a private family cremation will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 15th October 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
The Parkinson's UK c/o
B. J. Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP
Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 1, 2020