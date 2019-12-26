|
|
|
WORMALD Antonia Carmel On 17th December 2019
at C.R.H. Toni aged 71 years.
Beloved wife of Michael.
Service at St Columba's R-C Church,
Pellon, Halifax on Wednesday
8th January 2020 at 11am
followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12 noon. Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to
The Cat Protection Society c/o
B. J. Melia & Sons 64 Gibbet St,
Halifax HX1 5BP. Tel: 01422 354453.
Will friends accept this as
the only intimation and meet
at the Church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 26, 2019