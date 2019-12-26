Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonia Wormald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonia Wormald

Notice Condolences

Antonia Wormald Notice
WORMALD Antonia Carmel On 17th December 2019
at C.R.H. Toni aged 71 years.
Beloved wife of Michael.
Service at St Columba's R-C Church,
Pellon, Halifax on Wednesday
8th January 2020 at 11am
followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12 noon. Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to
The Cat Protection Society c/o
B. J. Melia & Sons 64 Gibbet St,
Halifax HX1 5BP. Tel: 01422 354453.
Will friends accept this as
the only intimation and meet
at the Church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -