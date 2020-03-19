|
|
|
PATIHIS Antonios On March 12th 2020, peacefully
at Milreed Lodge, Todmorden,
Tony aged 78 years.
The dearly beloved husband of
Maureen, loving dad of Maria,
Lawrence and Alex, a much loved
grandad of Hannah, Clare and
Annabella, great grandad of Oliver, dear brother-in-law of Priscilla.
Funeral service to be held at
Beechroyd Chapel of Rest, Sowerby
Bridge on Monday, March 23rd at
10:00am followed by interment
at Sowerby Bridge Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if desired to
Dementia UK would be appreciated.
A collection box will be available
after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service,
Tel:01422 833956.
Will friends please accept this
intimation and meet at the
Chapel of Rest.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 19, 2020