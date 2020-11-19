|
HOLLINGDRAKE Arnold Peacefully at Lee Mount Care Home on Friday November 6th 2020,
aged 87 years.
Much loved husband of the late Betty, loving dad of Janet, Peter and Debbie, dear father in law of Andrew, Gillian and Martyn, cherished grandad of Holly, Chloe and Thomas, a very dear brother in law, uncle and great friend and neighbour to many.
Finally at peace.
Due to the current restrictions a private service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday December 3rd at 9.45am. Donations, if desired, may be made through family to Dementia UK.
A celebration of Arnold's life will be held at a later date.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 19, 2020