Coulter Arthur (Sonny) Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 10th April 2020 in HRI aged 89, Sonny was the beloved husband of Brenda and a much loved dad and father In law of Christine and Chris, Daryl and Gill, Andrew and Nikki.
Adored Grandad, a loving Brother,
Brother in Law, Uncle and
a very dear friend.
Arthur was the Steward at
Ryburn Golf Club and
Headingley Golf Club Leeds.
A private funeral will be held
on April 30th, family flowers only.
All enquiries to B.J.Melia & Sons 01422 354453
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 30, 2020