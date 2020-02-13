|
CRACKNELL Arthur David On 31st January 2020 peacefully at Savile Park Care Home, Arthur
the day before his 89th birthday, lately of Devon and formerly of Northowram. Dearly loved husband of the late Elisabeth, much loved dad of Julie, Richard and Helen,
a dear father in law, grandad and uncle and a good friend to Margaret. The funeral service shall be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 20th February at 11.15am. Family flowers only please but donations if so desired for Dementia UK for which a box shall be provided c/o Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
HX1 2XR Tel: 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 13, 2020