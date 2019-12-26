Home

Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Arthur Hollands

Arthur Hollands Notice
Hollands Arthur Peacefully at Rastrick Hall Nursing Home, on 19th December 2019, Arthur, aged 94 years.
Dearly loved husband of Mildred,
a much loved dad of Vic and Linda, grandad to Adrian, Wendy, Sharron and Adam, great-grandad, and
good friend to many.
The Celebration of Arthur's Life
will take place at 12.45pm on
Wednesday 8th January at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but
donations may be made in lieu
to Blind Veterans UK and the
RNIB - a collection box will be
available on the day.
Arthur's family would like to thank
all of the staff at Rastrick Hall
Nursing Home for the excellent
care that they provided.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby
Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 26, 2019
