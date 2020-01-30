|
|
|
Robinson Arthur Sidney
(Sid) Chartered Accountant.
On 17th January 2020 suddenly, but peacefully in hospital.
Beloved husband of Elaine.
Loving and greatly loved Dad
to Catherine and Suzanne and a dear Father-In-Law to David and Robert. A devoted and much loved Grandad to Richard, Natalie
and Charles and a very
proud Great Grandad.
A very good Friend to Una, and a loved Brother-In-Law and Uncle.
Service and cremation will be
held at Nab Wood, Shipley on
Friday 7th February 2020
at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation at the service or c/o Albert Pratt Funeral Directions, Wilsden.
