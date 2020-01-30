|
|
|
Warden Arthur On 26th January 2020, Arthur,
died at Alwoodleigh Nursing Home, aged 75 years.
Loving husband of Mary,
beloved father of Julie and Michael, father-in-law of Kevin and Lucy,
and grandfather of Jake, Ethan,
Ella and Thomas.
For funeral arrangements please contact B.J.Melia & Sons
(01422) 354453.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
to The Huntingdons Disease Association. The family would like
to thank the staff at Alwoodleigh
for their care and compassion.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 30, 2020