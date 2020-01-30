Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Warden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Warden

Notice Condolences

Arthur Warden Notice
Warden Arthur On 26th January 2020, Arthur,
died at Alwoodleigh Nursing Home, aged 75 years.
Loving husband of Mary,
beloved father of Julie and Michael, father-in-law of Kevin and Lucy,
and grandfather of Jake, Ethan,
Ella and Thomas.
For funeral arrangements please contact B.J.Melia & Sons
(01422) 354453.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
to The Huntingdons Disease Association. The family would like
to thank the staff at Alwoodleigh
for their care and compassion.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -