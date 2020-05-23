Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Farrar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Farrar

Notice Condolences

Audrey Farrar Notice
FARRAR
Audrey
Beloved daughter of the late
Lewis and Lucy Farrar.
Passed away on 13th May 2020 at
St John's Hospice, Lancaster.
Formerly personnel manager at Rowntree Mackintosh - Nestle, based in Halifax.
Past lady captain at Bradley Hall Golf Club, Halifax and contributed to the
Calderdale Talking Newspaper.
Due to present restrictions a
private family funeral will take place.
Donations may be sent to St John's Hospice, Slyne Road, Lancaster, LA2 6ST.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -