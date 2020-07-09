|
FRANKLAND Audrey On July 1st 2020, peacefully in hospital, Audrey, aged 92 years, of Hipperholme.
The dearly loved sister of Betty, Beryl and the late Joyce, Connie, Gordon, Donald and Brenda,
much loved auntie and great auntie and a dear friend to many.
Private funeral Service and Cremation to be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday, July 16th.
Direct donations would be appreciated for Alzheimer's Society, Unit 16, Park View Court, St Pauls Road, Shipley, BD18 3DZ.
All enquiries to H.Bates Funeral Directors (01274) 880244.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 9, 2020