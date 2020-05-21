|
|
|
JOHNSON On 14th May 2020
peacefully at Calderdale Retreat Care Home, Audrey, aged 94, formerly of Wellgarth, Halifax.
Dearly loved wife and best friend
of the late Jim Johnson,
much loved mum of Michael,
loving grandma of Chris, Helen
and Sarah, and loving nana of Sam, Ida, Ethan and Thomas.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium
at 12.45pm on 2nd June.
Family only attendance, but a celebration of her life will be arranged in the future.
Family flowers only please but donations to Dementia UK, 7th Floor, One Aldgate, London, EC3N 1RE would be much appreciated.
Many thanks to all the relatives, friends and neighbours for their support over many years and also
to the staff at Savile House and Calderdale Retreat Care Homes.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 21, 2020