Kaye Audrey On 21 December 2019 peacefully at home, Audrey aged 88 years of Kebroyd, Halifax, beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother of Wendy, Lynne and Carol, dear mother-in-law to Adrian and Shaun, dearly loved grandma, great grandma and great great grandma and a close friend to Jean. Service and committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 13th January 2020 at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Battersea Dogs Home c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 2, 2020