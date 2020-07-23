Home

Committal
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
15:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
14:15
St Matthew's Church
Northowram
Audrey Longbottom

Audrey Longbottom Notice
Longbottom (Nee Manger)
Audrey In her 98th year, after a long illness bravely borne, Audrey is now singing away in the arms of her beloved husband Arthur.
Audrey was the most loved and loving mum and mother in law of Janice and John. She was a loving, proud gran of Jonathan, Leanne, Paula and James and a devoted granny to Bethany, Benjamin, Alexandra and Amelia.
Audrey was a beautiful singer and will be sadly missed.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday 31st July at 2.15pm at St Matthew's Church, Northowram,
followed by a short committal at Park Wood Crematorium at 3.45pm.
Due to the present COVID-19 restrictions, the numbers in church are restricted but the family hope to meet and greet friends safe distancing in the church drive prior to the service.
Family flowers only are requested but donations in memory of
Audrey may be given to the Alzheimer's Society.
A plate for this purpose will be available in church or can be posted directly to the Society c/o
Scott Lodge, Plymouth PL2 3DU.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 23, 2020
