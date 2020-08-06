|
LONGBOTTOM Audrey Janice, John and family would like to say a big thank you to everyone who either attended the church service or paid their respects to Audrey outside St Matthew's Church last Friday. The kind messages of condolence which the family received in cards, letters and flowers, along with the generous donations to the Alzheimer's Society were all very much appreciated.
A special thank you must go to the manager and staff at Longlea Care Home, Hipperholme for the excellent care they gave to Audrey during the last difficult years and to Canon James Allison along with the members of St Matthew's Church, Northowram for their support and words of comfort given to the family at this sad time.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 6, 2020