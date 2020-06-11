Home

B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Austin Tighe Notice
Tighe Austin, OBE At home with family on 3rd June 2020, following a short illness, Austin aged 81 years. Husband of Patricia, father of Catherine and James, grandfather to Emily, Eliza, Joshua and Isobel, father-in-law of Simon and Alison. Austin was a family man, loved and respected
by many. R.I.P.
Sadly due to the current situation, Austin's funeral will be private,
and a memorial mass will be arranged at a later date.
No flowers please, by request, but donations in his memory may be made to St Malachy's Church or to Macmillan Cancer Support. c/o
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP,
01422 354453
Published in Halifax Courier on June 11, 2020
