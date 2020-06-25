Home

Barbara Brook

Notice Condolences

Barbara Brook Notice
Brook Barbara Suddenly, but peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on
15th June 2020, Barbara,
aged 89 years, formerly of Pellon.
A much loved sister to the late Sandra, loving aunty to Jackie, Karen & Stephen, great aunty to Kayleigh, and a good friend.
She will be very sadly missed.
A private service will take place
on Wednesday 1st July at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Donations may be made in lieu
of flowers to Overgate Hospice
via their website.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 25, 2020
