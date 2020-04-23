|
BUTLER Barbara On Friday 17th April 2020, Barbara peacefully passed away at home in Norton Tower.
Beloved wife of the late Dennis and much loved Aunt and Great Aunt.
A dear friend of many over her life.
Many thanks to staff at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Station Road Surgery, Sowerby Bridge, District Nurses and Care & Support Workers who attended Barbara over several months.
Because of the current Covid 19 situation there will be a private burial service which will take place on Monday 27th April 2020.
A thanksgiving service and reception will be arranged later in the year at Warley St John's Church. No flowers at this time but anyone wishing to make a donation in lieu of flowers to the Warley St John's Roof Appeal please contact
Williamson Funeral Service,
Beach Road, Sowerby Bridge
Tel: 01422 833956
or donations can be made at the future Thanksgiving Service.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 23, 2020