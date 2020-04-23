Home

Williamson Funeral Service (Sowerby Bridge)
Beechroyd Chapel of Rest
Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire HX6 2LE
01422 833956
Barbara Butler

Barbara Butler Notice
BUTLER Barbara On Friday 17th April 2020, Barbara peacefully passed away at home in Norton Tower.
Beloved wife of the late Dennis and much loved Aunt and Great Aunt.
A dear friend of many over her life.
Many thanks to staff at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Station Road Surgery, Sowerby Bridge, District Nurses and Care & Support Workers who attended Barbara over several months.
Because of the current Covid 19 situation there will be a private burial service which will take place on Monday 27th April 2020.
A thanksgiving service and reception will be arranged later in the year at Warley St John's Church. No flowers at this time but anyone wishing to make a donation in lieu of flowers to the Warley St John's Roof Appeal please contact
Williamson Funeral Service,
Beach Road, Sowerby Bridge
Tel: 01422 833956
or donations can be made at the future Thanksgiving Service.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 23, 2020
