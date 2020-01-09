|
|
|
Clemence (Parsons, Fennelly)
Barbara Passed away peacefully on Saturday 14th December 2019, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved Mum to Danny, Stephen, Keith, Darrell, Patricia and Sheena. Loving Nana,
Great Nan, Great Great Nan and much loved Mother in Law.
The funeral service and cremation
will be held at Park Wood, Elland
on Friday 17th January at 1.30pm,
followed by the celebration of
Barbara's life at The Lord Nelson,
Luddenden Village afterward,
all welcome.
Family flowers only please
but donations may be made
to Dementia UK.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020