HEPTINSTAL Barbara On February 4th, peacefully at
Sun Woodhouse Care Home, Huddersfield. Barbara,
aged 92 years, originally of Norland,
wife of the late Harry,
loving mum of Clive and Lloyd,
a much loved nana of Donna, Sarah and Kathryn, great nana
and friend to many.
Service and cremation to
take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday, February 19th at 12:00 noon. Enquiries please to The Williamson Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 833956. Please accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020
