Norcliffe Barbara On November 16th 2020, aged 87, after bravely battling an illness.
Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. A loving Mother to the late Paul and Ian, and a dear mother in law to Janet. A much loved Grandma to Peter, Darren and Lisa and partners Jimmy and Sheryl. A devoted great Grandma to Georgia, Joseph, Reggie, Ernie and the late Rocco. Sadly missed by Katie and Bethany. A dear sister to Brian, and much loved Auntie, and sister in law and friend to many.
Private service at
St Andrew's Church, Stainland
on Friday 27th November.
Barbara will be laid to rest in
St. Andrew's churchyard afterwards. Family flowers only, donations appreciated to Overgate Hospice, Elland. All enquiries to Spring Head Funeral service.
Tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 19, 2020