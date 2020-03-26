|
|
|
O'CONNOR BARBARA Barbara, aged 96, passed away peacefully on the 16th March 2020 at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. Loving wife of the late Thomas O`Connor and much loved mother of Sue, Tim, Chris and Patrick.
Loving mother-in-law,
grandma and great grandma
and a friend to many.
Service at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 31st March 2020 at 1.30pm. Due to the present circumstances immediate
family only should attend.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the
Forget Me Not Trust
C/O B. J. Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax HX1 5BP.
Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 26, 2020