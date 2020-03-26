|
|
|
REGAN Barbara May On 19th March 2020 at home after a short illness Barbara, aged 80 years of Pellon, formerly of Barkisland.
Beloved wife of the late Peter.
The dearly loved mother of
Helen, Susan and Sean.
A loving Grandma, Great Grandma, Great Great Grandma and
a dear friend to many.
Service at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 3rd April 2020
at 9.45am.
Due to the present
circumstances only immediate family to attend please.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to
Marie Curie Nurses &
Macmillan Nurses at C.R.H.
c/o B. J. Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet Street, Halifax, HX1 5BP
Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 26, 2020