|
|
|
ROPER Barbara
(née Earnshaw) Died peacefully at her home
in Roxwell (Essex) on
6th April 2020 aged 86.
Dearly loved wife of Michael, mother of Karen and Nigel, grandmother of Claire and James, great-grandmother of Isabelle and Rory; daughter of the late James and Amy Earnshaw of Halifax, sister of the late John and
sister-in-law of Jacqueline Earnshaw of Northowram,
and aunty of Heidi Jarratt.
Born in Halifax; former pupil of Sowerby Bridge Grammar School; trained as nurse and midwife at the Royal Halifax Infirmary,
St Mary's Hospital Manchester
and Halifax District Nursing Association.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 16, 2020