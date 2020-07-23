|
CAPENER Barrie On July 14th 2020 peacefully at Norman Hudson Care Home,
Barrie, aged 83 years.
A loving husband to the late Eleanor, a much loved father to Helen and David, a loving Grandad to Daniel
and Alex and a friend to many.
A private family service to commemorate Barrie's life will be held at Halifax Minster on
14th August at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF UK) and Halifax Minster c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet Street, Halifax.HX1 5BP. Tel: 01422 354453.
We wither and perish
but you never fail,
Great Father of glory
pure Father of light,
Your angels adore you
all veiling their sight,
All praise we will render
oh Father of grace,
Till one day in splendor
we see face to face.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 23, 2020