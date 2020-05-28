Home

WALSH Barrie Stuart Suddenly on May 20th, 2020, Barrie, at home in Huddersfield, aged 59 years.

Kind and loving husband to Gillian, much loved father of Caity and Billy, father-in-law to Steven, and very best friend and grandad to Dylan. Devoted son of the late Donald
and Margaret Walsh of Sowerby Bridge and beloved brother
to Steven, Keith and David.

Private service at
Huddersfield Crematorium,
1pm, Monday 8th June.

Charitable donations can
be made directly to Oxfam.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 28, 2020
