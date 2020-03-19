Home

Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
10:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Maidens Barry Peacefully on March 15th, 2020 at The Calderdale Royal Hospital after a short illness, Barry, aged 85, formerly of Holmfield.
The dearly loved husband of Jean, a much loved dad of Karen and Stephen, a dear father in law of Simon and Silke, a loving grandad to Jennifer and the late Michael.
Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday April 1st at 10.30 a.m. Family flowers only please by request but donations in lieu can be made on the day for Parkinsons UK.
All enquiries to The Halifax Chapel of Repose, 25 Clare Road Tel 01422 353970. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 19, 2020
