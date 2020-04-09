|
Maidens Barry The family of the late Barry wish to tender their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and donations received during their recent sad bereavement.
Special thanks are extended to all the staff at Lee Mount Care Home. Thanks also to the Rev Sue Heptinstall for her kind words and comforting service and to Lee and all staff at The Halifax Chapel of Repose for their care and kindness.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 9, 2020