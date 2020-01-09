|
|
|
Simmons Barry Suddenly at home on 29th December 2019, aged 76 years.
Loving and devoted husband of Valerie, father and proud grandad and good friend to many.
The Funeral Service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland on Wednesday
22nd January at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired
to Overgate Hospice, for which a box
will be provided c/o
Simpsons Funeral Service, Providence Chapel of Rest,
Parkfield, South Lane,
Elland, HX5 0HQ
Tel: 01422 897666
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020