|
|
|
Westerman Barry Suddenly at home on his
83rd birthday, 10th August 2020.
Barry was the beloved husband of the late Una, cherished dad of Billy, Alan & Clare, a dear father-in-law to Jane, Angela & Keith, grandad Barry, brother-in-law, and friend to many. He will be very sadly missed.
A private funeral service will take place at 12.45pm on Thursday 27th August at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the British Heart Foundation or the RSPB via their websites. All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 20, 2020