Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Westerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Westerman

Notice Condolences

Barry Westerman Notice
Westerman Barry Suddenly at home on his
83rd birthday, 10th August 2020.
Barry was the beloved husband of the late Una, cherished dad of Billy, Alan & Clare, a dear father-in-law to Jane, Angela & Keith, grandad Barry, brother-in-law, and friend to many. He will be very sadly missed.
A private funeral service will take place at 12.45pm on Thursday 27th August at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the British Heart Foundation or the RSPB via their websites. All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -