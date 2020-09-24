Home

Cameron Beatrice
(née Longbottom) Peacefully on 18th September 2020, aged 97 years at the Beeches Care Home, 320 Beacon Road, Wibsey, Bradford. Dearly loved wife of the late Donald, loving mother of John and Sheila, much loved grandma, great-grandma, aunt and sister of the late Jack, Elsie and Ruby.
Special thanks to the staff at Beeches Care Home.
She will be sadly missed.
The funeral will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday October 8th 2020 at 10.30am. All enquiries to the Halifax Chapel of Repose, 25 Clare Road,
tel. 01422 353970.
No flowers please but
donations to the Care Home
would be appreciated
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 24, 2020
