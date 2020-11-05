Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadette Drennan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadette Drennan

Notice Condolences

Bernadette Drennan Notice
Drennan Bernadette On 26th Oct 2020, Peacefully at home, Bernadette aged 81 years of Brighouse. Devoted Mum of Marie, Michael, James, Paul, Sharon, Donna, Sacha and the late Daniel, loving Much loved Nana to Danielle, Curtis, Jacob, Ben, Hanna, Leasha, Brecon and the late Lee Daniel, loving great Nana to Lexi and Charlie, dear sister and aunt and friend to many, Requiem mass at St Joseph's church, Brighouse on Wed 18th Nov 2020 at 2.15pm, followed by committal at Park Wood crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only but donations if desired to Overgate Hospice c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -