Drennan Bernadette On 26th Oct 2020, Peacefully at home, Bernadette aged 81 years of Brighouse. Devoted Mum of Marie, Michael, James, Paul, Sharon, Donna, Sacha and the late Daniel, loving Much loved Nana to Danielle, Curtis, Jacob, Ben, Hanna, Leasha, Brecon and the late Lee Daniel, loving great Nana to Lexi and Charlie, dear sister and aunt and friend to many, Requiem mass at St Joseph's church, Brighouse on Wed 18th Nov 2020 at 2.15pm, followed by committal at Park Wood crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only but donations if desired to Overgate Hospice c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020