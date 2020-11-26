|
Davies Bernard John On 14th November 2020, peacefully in Calderdale Royal Hospital, Bernard aged 87 years.
The dearly loved and loving husband of Joyce, much loved father of Carol and Joanne, dear Father in Law of Brian, and an adored grandad of Sophie, Emily, Sam, Tom and George.
A private funeral service will be held at St Thomas Church, Greetland on Friday 18th December at 11.00am, followed by a private committal at Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations would be appreciated for the benefit of Help for Heroes.
Any enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020