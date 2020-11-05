|
|
|
CHARLTON Beryl
(née Spencer) Died peacefully on
Friday 30th October 2020 at Lee Mount Care Home
at the age of 87 years.
Much loved mother of Phillip
and Mark and sister of Phyllis, mother-in-law of Jean and
sister-in-law of the late Terry.
Funeral to be held on
Tuesday 10th November 2020
at 11am in Halifax Minster, followed by a private burial
in Wainstalls. Donations in
lieu of flowers to SENSE.
All enquiries to -
Emotions Funeral Service,
Tel: 01422 345472.
May she rest in peace
and rise in glory.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020