Beryl Chatburn

Beryl Chatburn Notice
Chatburn Beryl Peacefully at home with her loving family around her on 7th July 2020, Beryl aged 85 years.
The beloved wife of Derrick, loving mother of Susan and Philip and a dear mother in law of David.
A devoted grandmother of Rachael, Mathew, Ellie and Brooke and a loving sister of Constance and the late Margaret and good friend to many, who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at St. John's Church, Cragg Vale on Tuesday 21st July at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations for Cancer Research would be appreciated and
for which a plate will be available after the service.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and kindly
meet at Church.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 16, 2020
