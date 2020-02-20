Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Dougherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Dougherty

Notice Condolences

Beryl Dougherty Notice
Dougherty Beryl (née Todd) On February 13th 2020,
peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Beryl, in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael, much loved mum of Steven, Kay and Tracy, a cherished grandma of
Greg, Alex, Emily and Tom and a loved mum-in-law of Cheryl,
Michael and Richard.
A celebration of Beryl's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday March 4th at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu,
if so desired, may be given to the
Forget Me Not Children's Hospice c/o Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -